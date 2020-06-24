Welcome to what may be Washington's hottest music event of the summer: The All In WA COVID-19 relief concert uniting Washington music favorites including Pearl Jam, Brandi Carlile, Macklemore and more, for a worthy cause. Backed by a coalition of nonprofits, business leaders, philanthropists and public officials, the pretaped virtual concert aims to raise $65 million to help communities disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus.
The 75-minute special starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday on KING 5 and KONG in Western Washington, and online through Amazon Music’s Twitch channel and at allinwa.org.