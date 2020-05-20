There will be no unlimited hydroplane races on Lake Washington this summer.
Seafair announced Wednesday it was canceling the races this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Seafair said the decision came with guidance from local and state governments. It said it already has the Blue Angels confirmed for next August.
"We are deeply disappointed but together we will get through this emergency," Seafair president and CEO Eric Corning said in a statement. "Events will be an important part of our recovery, and we look forward to working with our sponsorship partners, volunteers, and stakeholders to produce a festival with the Blue Angels, fireworks, pirates, clowns, parades, and all of the neighborhood community events. We will stay active in the community this summer to bring people together to celebrate online and inperson, within the COVID-19 guidelines."
This story will be updated.