The University of Washington will stop meeting for classes on campus beginning Monday and officials are asking instructors to hold classes and exams remotely until the winter quarter ends March 20.
Classes will go remote at all three of the university's campuses, affecting more than 48,000 students in Seattle, nearly 6,000 in Bothell and about 5,300 in Tacoma.
The move comes amid rising cases of COVID-19 in Washington, the epicenter of the nation’s novel coronavirus outbreak — and news on Friday that a university staff member who was tested for the illness received a presumptive positive result. This is the first person associated with university who is known to test positive; four students were tested in late January, but their tests came back negative.
The staff member, who works in Roosevelt Commons East, an office space west of campus in the 4300 block of 11th Avenue Northeast, is in isolation at home.
On Friday morning, University President Ana Mari Cauce sent a letter to faculty and staff announcing the plans to go remote.
“In addition to providing maximum flexibility for our university community to take health precautions and finish classes this quarter, this transition provides our facilities crews additional time to deep clean classrooms, auditoriums, libraries, restrooms and other public spaces, as is their standard practice,” she wrote.
Some instructors may choose to end the quarter early. For classes that aren’t suited for remote instruction, Cauce said, instructors may submit students’ final grades based on work they’ve completed so far.
University hospitals and clinics, dining and residence halls and recreation facilities will remain open, she said. Classes are expected to resume in person when the spring quarter begins March 30.