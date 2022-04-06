Q: We’re planning to build a downsized home and I need some ideas for a small kitchen. This won’t be a “tiny” home, but it looks like a normal, full-size kitchen sink width will be too tight (though a normal depth should be fine). What do what do you suggest? — Tina, Washington state
A: For your new kitchen, I recommend a universal sink.
Universal sinks generally feature a single bowl and even the largest universal sinks are typically narrower than standard double-bowl kitchen sinks. This type of sink is versatile because it can function as a primary kitchen sink, secondary kitchen sink, utility sink or a bar sink. Many models come with four faucet holes, thus they can accommodate standard kitchen faucet kits.
I recommend choosing an enameled cast-iron model for strength, durability and variety of available color options. You can also find models with a sloped-sink bottom and offset drain to open up the workspace area. Some universal sinks also include custom sink racks.
These are all big-time features for a sink situated in a small-space kitchen.
Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.
