Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
United Airlines Holdings, down 29 cents to $44.58
Airline stocks were lower following more flight cancellations as an increase in coronavirus infections left airlines short-staffed.
GoDaddy, up $6.35 to $82.35
The Wall Street Journal reported that activist investor Starboard Value has taken a 6.5% stake in the web hosting company.
EOG Resources, up $3.60 to $90.78
Energy companies were higher after prices for crude oil and natural gas rose.
Ross Stores, rose $2.21 to $112.37
Retailers were higher following a report from Mastercard SpendingPulse that holiday sales rose 8.5% from last year.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, down 58 cents to $22.14
Cruise companies fell following reports of outbreaks of COVID at sea on cruise ships.
Advanced Micro Devices, up $8.22 to $154.36
Chipmakers were posting some of the biggest gains.
Las Vegas Sands, down 72 cents to $37.87
Casino operators were lagging the rest of the market.
BridgeBio Pharma, down $29.24 to $11.38
The biopharmaceutical company announced disappointing results in an ongoing study.
