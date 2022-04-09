CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Eloy Room’s own goal and Andre Blake’s five saves led the Philadelphia Union to a 1-0 victory over the Columbus Crew in MLS play on Saturday.
Room’s game-winner came in the second minute to secure the win for the Union (5-0-1).
The Crew (2-2-2) outshot the Union (5-0-1) 15-8. Both teams had five shots on goal.
Blake saved all five shots he faced for the Union. Room saved five of the six shots he faced for the Crew.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
