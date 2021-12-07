CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Quay Miller scored a season-high 18 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead undefeated No. 25 Colorado to an 81-47 victory over Southern Utah on Tuesday night for its ninth straight win.
Colorado (9-0) has double-digit wins in eight games and is off to its best start since going 12-0 in 2019-20.
Frida Formann had 11 points for the Buffaloes. Mya Hollingshed and Jaylyn Sherrod added nine points apiece.
Formann and Hollingshed each made a 3-pointer during a 17-3 run late in the second quarter that helped Colorado build a 42-21 halftime advantage. The Buffaloes were 15-of-29 (52%) shooting from the floor and forced 16 turnovers in the first half. Miller scored nine points, Formann added eight and Hollingshed finished with seven.
Darri Dotson scored 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting to lead Southern Utah (4-5).
Colorado coach JR Payne returned to Cedar City for the first time since 2014, when she led the Thunderbirds to a Big Sky Conference championship. The Buffaloes had won the previous four games in the series, all at home.
The Buffaloes host SMU and San Francisco before opening Pac-12 play at Oregon State on Dec. 31.
