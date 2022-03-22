DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jaylen Sims had 17 points to lead five UNC Wilmington players in double figures as the Seahawks beat Northern Colorado 80-64 in the semifinals of the College Basketball Invitational on Tuesday night.
Jamahri Harvey added 15 points for the Seahawks (26-9). Shykeim Phillips chipped in 13, James Baker Jr. scored 11 and Jamarii Thomas had 10.
Matt Johnson II had 16 points for the Bears (22-16). Daylen Kountz added 14 points and Dalton Knecht had 12 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.