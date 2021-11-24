GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Bas Leyte had 18 points off the bench to carry UNC Greensboro to an 80-61 win over Division III-level North Carolina Wesleyan on Wednesday night.
Jalen White had 16 points and nine rebounds for UNC Greensboro (5-2). J.C. Tharrington added 12 points. Miles Jones had eight rebounds.
De'Monte Buckingham, whose 14 points per game coming into the matchup led the Spartans, scored five points. He was 1-for-6 shooting behind the 3-point line.
Isaiah Lewis had 12 points and three blocks for the Battling Bishops.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.