NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United Nations says at least 16 of its staff members have been detained in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa.
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Tuesday another six had been detained and then were released and that a number of staff members' dependents were also detained. Deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said U.N. security colleagues have visited those detained and the U.N. has asked Ethiopia’s foreign ministry for their immediate release.
The U.N. said it was given no reason for the detentions, but ethnic Tigrayans have reported widespread detentions since Ethiopia’s government declared a state of emergency last week as the country’s yearlong war escalates.
It is not clear whether those detained are Ethiopian staff members.
Government spokesman Legesse Tulu did not immediately respond to questions about the detentions.
