NEW YORK (AP) — United Nations headquarters in New York City was locked down Thursday after a man was seen pacing nearby with what police said appeared to be a shotgun.
A police spokesperson said hostage negotiators were speaking with the man, who appeared to be in his 60s, and hoped to resolve the situation peacefully.
People inside U.N. headquarters were told to shelter in place.
The man was first spotted around 10:30 a.m. on the east side of 42nd Street and 1st Avenue, just outside the U.N.’s Manhattan headquarters, police said.
Videos posted on social media showed the man pacing in front of a gate to the U.N. complex on 1st Avenue, carrying an object, possibly a firearm.
The gates were closed and the person didn’t appear to be trying to breach the security perimeter.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.