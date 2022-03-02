AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — UMass has fired men's basketball coach Matt McCall, effective at the end of the season.
McCall is 58-81 over five seasons in Amherst. He will coach the Minutemen (12-16, 5-11 Atlantic 10) through the conference tournament.
“Matt poured himself into this role and has been a great teammate and partner as we worked to build a championship program," athletic director Ryan Bamford said in a statement on Wednesday. "Unfortunately, we have not met the results we desire on the court.”
UMass has reached the NCAA Tournament just once since making seven straight trips from 1992-98 under John Calipari and Bruiser Flint, including a trip to the Final Four in 1996 that was vacated for rules violations.
___
