LYON, France (AP) — Ukrainian refugee Dayana Yastremska took Zhang Shuai to three sets Sunday in the final of the Lyon Open that the Chinese player eventually won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
The 21-year-old Yastremska only fled her home in war-torn Odessa, Ukraine, last week following the Russian invasion. She spent two nights sheltering in an underground car park from missile strikes before escaping with her 15-year-old sister Ivanna through Romania while their parents stayed behind in Odessa.
The 140th-ranked Yastremska had a remarkable run to her fifth career final after being given a wild card to play at the tournament. She beat second-seeded Sorana Cirstea 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4 in the semifinals.
Zhang won her third career title.
