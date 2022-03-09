In the 1960 film “Spartacus,” written by Dalton Trumbo, directed by Stanley Kubrick and starring Kirk Douglas, a defining moment famously occurred near the end. The movie tells the story of a Thracian gladiator who gathered an army of fellow gladiators and runaway slaves in an attempt to free themselves from a life of brutal and demeaning slavery. As their numbers grew, they did the unthinkable: they defeated a far better equipped Roman militia sent against them. Eventually Rome took the rebellion seriously and sent in the legions who defeated the outgunned opposition.
In the cinematic version, a Roman commander offered not to crucify the survivors if they identified their leader. All rose up and shouted, “I am Spartacus.” The seemingly broken soldiers not only refused to betray their commander, but also, in taking on his identity, confirmed their common cause and shared his fate.
Today the Ukrainians face a modern-day Roman legion with the similar intention of enforcing their re-enslavement or inflicting national crucifixion. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whether he ima. ined it or not, has assumed the mantle of Spartacus. With admiration, solidarity and unfettered devotion to freedom and democracy, how can we not shout out “We are Zelenskyy!”
James Clauss, Seattle
