It is a somber commentary that the image of International Women’s Day 2022, celebrated Tuesday, will be that of young mothers shepherding their children from previously secure homes, through terrifying military assault, to the relatively safe yet unknown circumstances of refugee camps.
It shows that we, peoples of what we like to call the civilized world, still lack the ability to join in securing the basic tenets of reverence for the safety and security of women, family and human life.
Carl Schwartz, Sammamish
