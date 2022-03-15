Everyone wants to help Ukraine, everyone wants to do more, but no one can agree on what to do. We are not listening to the Ukrainians. They have told us what they need, a no-fly zone and offensive weapons. But we are told by our leaders that if we establish a no-fly zone, or give the Ukrainians fighter jets, it will anger Vladimir Putin. Like a spoiled child who is used to getting his own way, Putin is now throwing a violent tantrum. By threatening to use nuclear weapons, and thereby intimidating the West, he has gained the upper hand.
Putin is a murderous bully, but he’s not suicidal. Like all bullies, the only way to deal with him is to stand up to him. The alternative narrative, one in which we hold back full support for Ukraine and watch the slaughter because we are afraid of Putin’s threats, is an enormous blunder. Murderous bullies never stop.
Our choice is clear, do we stand by and watch Putin decimate Ukraine, or do we give the Ukrainians the help they need to fight this Russian aggression?
Wilhemina Condon, Seattle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.