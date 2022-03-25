Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine and made a threat to use nuclear weapons if any nation came to Ukraine’s defense.
We in the United States must start demanding negotiations with Russia and the other nuclear armed nations to get rid of these terrible weapons that we now see can be used to protect unjustified invasion.
John M. Repp, Bellingham
