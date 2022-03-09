Yes, gas prices will increase, but we can also look at each increased amount we pay as our individual financial contributions to Ukraine’s war against Russia.
For years we have paid less than our Canadian neighbors, yet their country quickly banned crude oil from the former Soviet Union in its effort to support Ukraine.
June Bruno, Redmond
