As the United States watches in horror news about the refugees from Ukraine and the war they are fleeing, it’s important to remember that many other refugees are fleeing the same kind of terrible war.
Syria, in particular, had the same kind of bombardment of the civilian population by Russia. We in the United States must take a strong stance of caring for refugees from around the world. All races, all creeds, all genders, all LGBTQI, all human beings.
The Biden administration needs to further raise the cap on refugees and start using our common humanity to accept people whenever possible.
Jeanne Bulla, Seattle
