FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Mikael Uhre scored the tying goal for the Philadelphia Union in a 1-1 draw with the New England Revolution on Saturday.
Uhre scored the equalizer in the 77th minute for Philadelphia (6-1-7).
Gustavo Bou scored on a penalty kick to give the Revolution (4-5-4) a 1-0 lead in the 75th minute.
The Revolution outshot the Union 17-3 but had only a 3-2 edge in shots on goal.
Matt Turner had one save the Revolution. Andre Blake saved two for the Union.
