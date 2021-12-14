WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Morris Udeze had 15 points as Wichita State defeated Alcorn State 82-63 on Tuesday night.
Kenny Pohto had 14 points for Wichita State (8-2), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Ricky Council IV added 12 points. Dexter Dennis had 11 points.
Wichita State scored 44 first-half points, a season best for the team.
Oddyst Walker had 16 points for the Braves (1-8). Darrious Agnew added 14 points. Lenell Henry had 10 points.
___
___
