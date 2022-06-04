COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Matt Donlan's three-run home run in the seventh inning, one of four Connecticut blasts, broke the game open and the Huskies defeated No. 15 overall seed Maryland 10-5 Saturday night in the winner's bracket of the College Park Regional.
The Huskies' power, which included Zach Bushling's two-run shot in a four-run eighth, dropped the Terrapins into a Sunday loser-out game with Wake Forest, with the winner facing UConn on Sunday evening.
UConn (48-13) took a quick lead when David Smith and Erik Stock led off the bottom of the first with back-to-back home runs.
Maryland (46-13) tied it at 2 on Kevin Keister's home run in the third and an RBI single from Ian Petrutz in the fifth.
Smith drew a leadoff walk in the Huskies' half of the fifth, Stock followed with a fielder's choice and after Casey Dana singled, Stock scored the go-ahead run on a ground out by Ben Huber.
Pat Gallagher (10-3) went seven innings, allowing seven hits and two runs for UConn. Stock scored four runs and Bryan Padilla had three hits.
Maryland starter Jason Savacool (8-3) went six innings, giving up three runs before the bullpen struggled.
Petrutz smacked a three-run homer in the ninth for the Terps.
___
More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.