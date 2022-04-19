LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA guard Jules Bernard has declared for the NBA draft, although the senior won’t hire an agent to preserve his eligibility.
He announced his plans Tuesday on his Instagram account.
Bernard has one year of eligibility remaining after the NCAA allowed an extra year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He averaged 12.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists playing in all 35 games last season.
“We are supporting Jules every way that we can, and we are excited for him to go through his evaluation and workout process over the next month," coach Mick Cronin said. "Should Jules decide to play as a super senior, we would be absolutely thrilled to have him back in Westwood.”
Bernard is the second Bruins player to enter the draft. Freshman guard Peyton Watson hired an agent, ending his college eligibility.
The Bruins also lost reserve guard Jake Kyman, who said he is transferring.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. said he will return for his senior year.
