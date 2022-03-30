LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA’s Jake Kyman is entering the transfer portal after playing in 80 games over three seasons for the Bruins.
The 6-foot-7 guard-forward from Aliso Viejo, California, averaged 3.6 points and 1.1 rebounds during his career. This season, he averaged 2.4 points and 1.0 rebounds in 23 games.
Kyman said Wednesday that he fulfilled his childhood dream of playing for UCLA.
The junior contributed in a reserve role, but playing time figures to be hard to come by next season with the arrival of three highly touted freshmen in Westwood.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.