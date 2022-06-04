AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Ethan Gourson and Carson Yates hit home runs, catcher Darius Perry went 4-for-4 and UCLA steamrolled Southeastern Louisiana 16-2 in an elimination game of the Auburn Regional on Saturday.
UCLA (39-23) will play another elimination game on Sunday morning against the loser of Saturday's nightcap between No. 14 overall seed Auburn and Florida State.
Gourson had an RBI double to spark a three-run first inning and Perry's two-run single came in the middle of a four-run fourth that gave the Bruins a 7-1 lead. Yates hit a two-run homer in a three-run sixth and Gourson hit a solo shot in the ninth to cap the scoring. UCLA scored multiple runs in five different innings.
Ethan Flanagan went four innings in a start for the Bruins, allowing an unearned run on two hits and three walks. Jake Saum (4-0) relieved Flanagan and picked up the win with a scoreless inning of work.
Tyler Finke had a double as the Lions (30-31) managed just three hits.
___
More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.