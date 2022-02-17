LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA has hired Bill McGovern as its next defensive coordinator.
McGovern was the inside linebackers coach for the Chicago Bears last season.
The move reunites McGovern with head coach Chip Kelly. McGovern was the outside linebackers coach on Kelly's staff with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2013-15.
The previous time McGovern was a defensive coordinator was Boston College, where he had the position from 2009-12. He has been an assistant for 38 years in college and the NFL.
McGovern replaces longtime Kelly assistant Jerry Azzinaro, whose defenses struggled in four seasons. The highest the Bruins have finished nationally in total defense was 73rd the past two years.
