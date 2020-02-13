LOS ANGELES — Cody Riley scored 11 of his 19 points in overtime to lead UCLA to an 86-83 win over Washington State on Thursday night.
Riley made the biggest shots when the Bruins needed him most. He scored five field goals in overtime, one more than he did in regulation after coming off the bench.
Chris Smith scored 23 points and Tyga Campbell scored 14 points for UCLA (14-11, 7-5 Pac-12), which has won six of its past eight games.
Isaac Bonton scored 23 points for Washington State, and Jeff Pollard added a career-high 20 points. Pollard also had a career-best four three-pointers.
Bonton suffered what appeared to be a leg injury late as he hobbled off the court with the help of teammates with 1:06 left in the game.
Smith tied the score with a jumper from the baseline with 17 seconds left in regulation and Bonton missed a three-pointer with two seconds left as the game went to overtime.
The teams went to overtime on Jan. 4 as well, with the Cougars winning 79-71.
Washington State (14-11, 5-7) built as much as a 12-point lead at 50-38 with 13:44 left, but the Bruins battled back.
David Singleton gave UCLA its first lead of the second half, 56-54, on a three-pointer from the top of the key with 7:14 left in the game. It was close the rest of the way.
Washington State had won two of three before Thursday’s loss.
The Cougars’ leading scorer, CJ Elleby, was held to 10 points on 4-for-18 shooting.
Washington State plays at USC on Saturday and will try to avenge its home-court loss to the Trojans in January.