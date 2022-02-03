LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bryce Pope and Jake Kosakowski scored 24 points apiece as UC San Diego broke its eight-game road losing streak, getting past Cal State Northridge 83-77 on Thursday night.
The 24 points tied a career high for Pope, who converted all 12 of his free throw attempts.
Toni Rocak had 12 points and 10 rebounds for UC San Diego (10-11, 4-6 Big West Conference). Jace Roquemore added 5 points and 12 rebounds.
Cal State Northridge totaled 50 second-half points, a season high for the team.
Elijah Hardy had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Matadors (5-15, 1-8), whose losing streak reached seven games. Atin Wright added 16 points. Brendan Harrick had 14 points and seven rebounds.
UC San Diego, which Northridge 72-64 on Jan. 1., swept the season series with the Matadors.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
