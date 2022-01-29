RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominick Pickett scored 18 points and UC Riverside handed Cal State Fullerton its first loss in Big West Conference play, 67-54 on Saturday night.
The Highlanders raced to a 37-22 lead in the first half to snap the Titans' eight-game win streak.
Zyon Pullin scored 15 points and Flynn Cameron added another 12 for UC Riverside (11-6, 4-2).
Jalen Harris scored a season-high 20 points to lead Cal State Fullerton (12-6, 5-1). E.J. Anosike added 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
