Re: “Jackson off to swift start on Supreme Court confirmation” [March 1, Nation & World Politics]:
When Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was nominated for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court, one of the first things that came to mind was Justice Stephen Breyer’s description of her when Judge Jackson was first nominated as a federal-district court judge: She is “brilliant” with a “mix of common sense” and “thoughtfulness.”
Based on current polling, it appears that the Supreme Court is in desperate need of common sense. The court does not lack for brilliance or thoughtfulness, but often the resulting opinions — perhaps brilliantly and thoughtfully written — make little sense to or for Americans. There are many examples, but the gun rights cases are some of the most compelling. District of Columbia v. Heller (2008) opened the door to an individual right to “keep and bear arms” for self-defense purposes, and New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, now pending in the Court, might eliminate any door.
These cases reflect little common sense because they flout historical interpretation of the Second Amendment and, more importantly, ignore the fact of a nation engulfed by guns and mass shootings.
I’m all for Judge Jackson on many levels, but especially if Justice Breyer is right about her.
Mick Tronquet, Seattle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.