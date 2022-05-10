Is it any wonder that America cannot get a grip on its most pressing problems when one political party stands for nothing forward minded, just obstruction and political advantage, and the other party tries to thwart newcomers and those with bold ideas?
And neither parties’ leadership is willing to stand up to challenge big moneyed interests.
Roxanne Gihl, Bremerton
