Two Whatcom County Sheriff's deputies were shot Thursday while responding to a dispute between neighbors in the rural Peaceful Valley area, southeast of Sumas.
Deputies responded to a report that two men were shooting at each other, arriving at the scene a little after 4:15 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said on Twitter. The deputies attempted to talk to a man armed with a shotgun, who apparently shot both deputies.
The deputies were taken to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham, but their conditions were not made public Thursday evening.
The Bellingham Herald reported St. Joseph’s hospital was put on lockdown for a few minutes before being switched to “restricted access,” increasing security at the hospital's entrances as a precaution.
State Patrol Trooper Jacob Kennett tweeted a little after 6 p.m. that the suspected gunman had surrendered and was taken into custody.
No other information was immediately available.
