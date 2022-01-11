The Washington men's soccer team recently concluded its greatest season in history, reaching the national championship game last month, and MLS teams were obviously paying attention.
That was evident when defenders Ryan Sailor and Kendall Burks were selected in the top half of the first round of the MLS SuperDraft on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Dylan Teves, a UW All-American forward who was one of three finalists for the Hermann Trophy, college soccer's version of the Heisman Trophy, signed a Home Grown Player contract with Sounders FC.
Sailor, a 6-foot-4 sixth-year senior defender, was taken with the No. 8 overall pick by Inter Miami FC. He showed great perseverance during his UW career, becoming the Pac-12 defensive player of the season this past year after only playing a total of three minutes in his first three years in the program.
Sailor, a first-team All-American this past season, had six goals and 14 points last season, both ties for second on the Huskies behind Teves. He was also a major part of a defense that had 11 shutouts in 20 matches.
"It was really awesome to be able to celebrate with my teammates and my family," said Sailor, who was watching the draft at UW. "I think that is what I enjoyed the most. They helped me get here and to celebrate that with them was awesome."
Sailor said he thinks his time at UW "prepared me very well" for the MLS.
"I feel like I've really grown as a player and I am really ready to step in to the pro environment," he said. "So I am excited to get to Miami and get things started."
Sailor said he might not have imagined a day like this a few years back when he wasn't playing.
"But as I began to develop as a player it became a goal of mine," he said. "And now that I am here, it feels really good."
Burks, a 6-2 fourth-year junior, was the No. 11 overall pick by the Chicago Fire. He was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection the past two seasons and spent time at right back and center back this past season.
Burks, who went to Stadium High School in Tacoma, spent his first two college seasons at Cal State Bakersfield before transferring to Washington.
"I am super pumped for him," Sailor said of Burks, who is in England on a trial with the Nottingham Forest. "He is a great player and a great guy and I am excited to see what he does."
The second and the third rounds of the draft have yet to be completed. A few other Huskies are considered possible draftees.
This story will update.
