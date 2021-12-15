Lakewood police arrested two teens suspected of carjacking two vehicles at gunpoint just hours apart Tuesday at a Walmart parking lot in Spanaway, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.
Around midnight on Wednesday, a Lakewood officer on patrol recognized the car driving in front of him as the stolen vehicle police were asked to be on the lookout for, said Lt. Chris Lawler, public information officer with Lakewood Police Department.
The suspects tried to flee, but police followed and managed to arrest two of the suspects, Lawler said.
Police arrested the suspects, ages 16 and 14, around 12:35 a.m. Wednedsay, Lawler said. The teens were booked into Remann Hall on suspicion of robbery and assault, the department said.
Deputies are still searching for a third teenager believed to be involved in the carjackings.
The first carjacking was reported around 2:55 p.m. Tuesday by a woman who told police her car was stolen at gunpoint in the Walmart parking lot located at 20307 Mountain Highway East, according to the Sheriff's Department. The woman told police one of the suspects hit her with a handgun before fleeing in her car.
Several people called police to report hearing gunshots on 14th Avenue East and 203rd Street East. When police arrived they found the stolen car, which had crashed into a tree, according to the department. Witnesses told police three men in dark clothing ran from the vehicle and began shooting at people. No injuries were reported.
A second person reported that their car was stolen at gunpoint around 5:45 p.m. in the same area, according to the department. Deputies were still in the lot and after reviewing the surveillance video saw three men who matched the description of the suspects in the first incident get into the stolen vehicle, according to the department.
