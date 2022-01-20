Two pedestrians are dead and a 28-year-old Stanwood man is in custody on investigation of DUI after a collision early Thursday on Highway 9 in Arlington.
The crash occurred around 2:38 a.m. near 204th Street Northeast, police said.
Two adult pedestrians died at the scene, police said.
Both directions of Highway 9 are closed between East Highland Drive and Eaglefield Drive as officials investigate. The 204th Street Northeast intersection is also blocked, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The closure will "likely will carry into the full morning commute," WSDOT said.
Police are urging drivers to plan ahead and use alternate routes.
The driver of the vehicle was being processed Thursday morning for suspicion of driving while under the influence of intoxicants, police said.
The Arlington Police Department is investigating the collision with assistance from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and State Patrol, police said.
Police ask that anyone with information or who witnessed the collision and was not contacted at the scene to contact the Police Department at 360-403-3400.
