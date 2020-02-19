Washington vs. Stanford
Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: Alaska Airlines Arena
TV: FS1 (Aaron Goldsmith and Eldridge Recasner)
Radio: KOMO 1000 AM & 97.7 FM (Tony Castricone and Jason Hamilton)
Records: UW (12-14, 2-11 Pac-12); Stanford (16-9, 5-7)
Projected starting lineups:
Stanford
Player … Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG
G Tyrell Terry … 6-2 … Fr. … 15.2 … 4.7 … 3.1
G Daejon Davis … 6-3 … Jr. … 8.2 … 3.1 … 3.5
G Bryce Wills … 6-6 … So. … 7.2 … 4.3 … 2.2
F Spencer Jones … 6-7 … Fr. … 9.1 … 3.6 … 0.9 (blocks)
F Oscar da Silva … 6-9 … Jr. … 15.9 … 6.3 … 1.6
UW
Player … Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG
G Marcus Tsohonis … 6-3 … Fr. … 6.5 … 1.5 … 2.1
F Jamal Bey … 6-5 … So. … 5.3 … 2.3 … 1.4 (steals)
G Nahziah Carter … 6-6 … Jr. … 12.3 … 5.0 … 1.6
F Hameir Wright … 6-9 … Jr. … 5.5 … 4.2 … 1.9
F Isaiah Stewart … 6-9 … Fr. … 17.1 … 8.8 … 2.1 (blocks)
Coach: Jerod Haase is 64-58 in his fourth year with the Cardinal. He has an 30-39 record in Pac-12 games. Haase posted an 80-53 record during a four-year stint (2012-16) at UAB. His overall coaching record is 144-111. … As a player, Haase started 23 games in 1992-93 as a freshman at California, teaming with Jason Kidd in the backcourt. Haase transferred to Kansas where he started 99 of 101 games in three years. The Jayhawks posted an 89-13 record with Haase, who averaged 12.5 points.
Preseason prediction: Stanford was picked 10th in the Pac-12 preseason media poll.
Series: Stanford leads 78-73 in a series that began in 1916. Washington swept the two-game series last season, but the Cardinal have won seven of the past 11 meetings.
Last meeting: Tyrell Terry hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with under two minutes to play and Stanford overcame a 12-point deficit to topple Washington 61-55 on Jan. 9 at Maples Pavilion.
Previous game: Bryce Wills scored a career-high 25 points and Stanford held Arizona to 37 percent shooting from the floor and 14.3 percent from 3-point range, however the Cardinal lost lost 69-60 last Saturday at Maples Pavilion.
PLAYERS TO WATCH:
— Junior forward Oscar da Silva sat out last Thursday's game due to a head injury and returned to score 15 points on Saturday. The German native is shooting 59.0 percent from the floor, which ranks 22 nationally, and has reached double-figure scoring in 19 of 24 games. Da Silva has been the Cardinal’s most frequent visitor to the foul line, making 83-for-107 for 77.6 percent.
--- In Pac-12 play, freshman guard Tyrell Terry ranks second among all freshmen with 15.2 points per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the floor, 41.3 percent on three-pointers and 91.7 on free throws. His 90.2 percent overall mark from the foul line ranks 10th nationally. Terry, a four-star recruit from Minneapolis, left Big Ten country and has found immediate success in the Pac-12. He's scored in double figures in 22 of 24 games and has produced eight 20-point performances.
— In Stanford's last win at Washington, a 73-64 victory on January 2018, junior guard Daejon Davis led the way with 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The former Garfield High star signed with Washington and highlighted a touted recruiting class that included Jaylen Nowell, Nahziah Carter and Hameir Wright. Davis, who received his release after UW hired Mike Hopkins, has started three seasons at Stanford. He’s averaging 8.2 points and 3.1 assists – both career lows.
OVERVIEW:
--- Not long ago Stanford was on top of the Pac-12 standings at 4-0 and 15-2 overall, which was its best start since the 2003-04 season. The Cardinal has since lost seven of eight games and has a four-game losing streak. The collapse began when Stanford blew a 21-point second-half lead against USC.
--- Stanford is clinging to postseason aspirations. The Cardinal is projected as the No. 12 seed by CBSsports.com's Jerry Palm while ESPN.com's Joe Lunardi has Stanford as the No. 5 team outside of the 68-team bracket.
--- Stanford is 4-5 away from Maples Pavilion.
--- In their first meeting, Stanford held Isaiah Stewart to a career-low four points on 2-for-8 shooting, which snapped a streak of 15 straight games in which he scored at least 14. Stewart was hampered with four fouls and attempted just two free throws while logging 26 minutes.
--- The Cardinal has held the top five scorers in the league, Remy Martin (Arizona State), Payton Pritchard (Oregon), Tres Tinkle (Oregon State), CJ Elleby (Washington State) and Matt Bradley (Cal) to just 34.4 percent shooting (30-for-87) from the field.
--- Stanford, which leads the Pac-12 in scoring defense at 61.7 points per game, is limiting its conference foes to 39.2 percent from the field.
-- Cardinal freshman forward Spencer Jones scored team-high 14 points on 5-for-14 shooting in his first game against the Huskies. Meanwhile, Terry (11.0), da Silva (10.0) and Davis (10.0) are three other Stanford players who have a double-digit career scoring average against UW.
--- Stanford is one of four teams in the Pac-12 to have at least five different players post a 20-point game, joining Arizona, Colorado and UCLA. Terry has eight 20-point outings followed by da Silva (six) with Davis, Wills and Jaiden Delaire each logging one.
— Heading into the season, Stanford needed to replace its leading scorer (KZ Okpala) and rebounder (Josh Sharma) as well as transfers Cormac Ryan (Notre Dame) and Marcus Sheffield (Elon) from a team that compiled a 15-16 record, including 8-10 in the Pac-12 (tied for eighth) in 2018-19.
--- Stanford, which debuted at No. 9 in the NET rankings on Dec. 16, is No. 397 while Washington is No. 69.