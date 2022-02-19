Two people are dead after being struck in a wrong-way crash early Saturday in Everett.
Around 12:55 a.m., Washington State Patrol received reports of a car going north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Everett, just south of 41st Street.
Reports said the car was using multiple lanes and heading the wrong direction before striking a silver Volkswagen, according to the State Patrol. Both people in the Volkswagen, a 67-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman, died at the scene. They were wearing seatbelts.
The driver of the oncoming car, a 22-year-old Everett man, was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett with unknown injuries and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular homicide, according to the State Patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.