Two people were killed early Sunday morning in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 near Southcenter mall in Tukwila.
The accident occurred around 12:20 a.m. According to the Washington State Patrol, the driver lost control of the vehicle while traveling north, and the car spun and flipped over. The agency said troopers “were unable to enter [the] vehicle to render aid due to extensive damage to the vehicle.”
The driver and passenger, both 19, died at the scene.
