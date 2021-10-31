Two men were transported to Harborview Medical Center after a shooting just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the Chinatown International District, according to the Seattle Police Department.
A 911 call came in at 4:55 p.m. reporting a shooting on the 1200 block of South Jackson Street; police arrived and found two men — one age 35, one 40 — who'd both been shot in the leg. Officers applied tourniquets and when Seattle Fire Department medics arrived, medics took the men to Harborview for treatment.
Both men were in stable condition Sunday evening, Seattle police wrote on the Police Department's blog.
"Several witnesses provided differing suspect descriptions," the police blog said, but didn't provide what they were. "Police searched the area but did not find anyone matching those descriptions."
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.