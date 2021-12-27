The COVID-19 pandemic has struck the Gonzaga women’s basketball team, wiping out Thursday night’s game against San Francisco and the much-anticipated jersey retirement for GU legend Courtney Vandersloot, the school announced Monday afternoon.
Also postponed is Saturday’s game at Loyola Marymount, as the Lions also have COVID issues.
The decision wipes out the first week of West Coast Conference play for the 9-3 Zags, who have won 16 of the last 17 regular-season titles.
The news broke Monday afternoon, after the team returned from a few days off following Tuesday night’s win at Eastern Washington.
Gonzaga issued a short press release at 3:30 p.m. It stated that the USF game “will not be played as scheduled due to COVID-19 related protocol within GU’s program.”
It continued: “Further, as released earlier today by Loyola Marymount, Saturday’s women’s basketball game at LMU is also postponed due to COVID.”
The release did not state how many GU players are affected.
The release also stated that GU will be working on rescheduling the jersey ceremony for Vandersloot at a later date.
Single-game ticket purchasers may request a refund from the Gonzaga Athletics Ticket Office.
