Twitter's new CEO, Parag Agrawal, announced a major reorganization of the company Friday, putting his stamp on the organization following the sudden departure of co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey earlier this week, according to a companywide email obtained by The Washington Post.
Two executives, head of engineering Michael Montano and Dantley Davis, will step down as part of the reshuffling. They will leave the company by year's end, Agrawal said in the email to employees.
The moves are the first major sign that Twitter's new leader intends to shake up a culture that has been considered slow to innovate and mired in internal conflict. Dorsey, who announced his resignation from Twitter unexpectedly on Monday, was a largely hands off leader and had faced pressure to resign from investors.
Agrawal, who at 37 becomes the youngest CEO of a Fortune 500 company, was chosen unanimously to succeed Dorsey by Twitter's board of directors, according to an official statement Monday. At Tuesday's all-hands meeting, according to employees who attended, Dorsey emphasized Agrawal's engineering background and the fact that he rose through the ranks over a decade at Twitter in touting him as the ideal choice to lead the influential social media firm.
Twitter could not immediately be reached for comment.
The reshuffling appears to primarily affect the company's consumer, revenue, and core tech divisions, which will be helmed by Kayvon Beykpour, Bruce Falck, and Nick Caldwell, respectively, according to Agrawal's email.
In the employee letter, Agrawal said that he was going to focus on "clear decision-making, increased accountability, and faster execution," and said he was "making a number of organizational and leadership changes to best position us to achieve our goals."
Davis, previously a director of product design at Facebook, joined Twitter in 2019 to lead its design team, becoming the first Black executive at the company to report directly to the CEO since it went public in 2013.
Montano, the company's head of engineering, was a longtime company veteran and was known as a champion of giving employees flexibility and enabling remote work, which Twitter had embraced early on.
When Dorsey left, he said he would continue to remain CEO of Square, which he also renamed Block this week to highlight a focus on cryptocurrency.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.