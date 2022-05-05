BALTIMORE (AP) — Minnesota Twins star Carlos Correa may have a broken finger after he was struck by a pitch Thursday night in Baltimore.
The Twins said after the game that preliminary imaging showed the potential for a non-displaced fracture of Correa's right middle finger. Correa is expected to have a CT scan Friday, and the team will confirm a diagnosis then.
Correa left Minnesota's 5-3 loss to the Orioles in the seventh inning after a pitch hit his hand while he was still holding the handle of the bat. The ball bounced into play, and Correa was easily retired on a 1-3 putout.
Correa had also been hit by a pitch earlier in the game. That ball seemed to bounce off his wrist or arm before catching his right shoulder.
The Twins signed Correa this offseason to a $105.3 million, three-year deal with player opt outs after the first two seasons. The former Houston shortstop started slowly this year but has come on strong of late. He's hitting .255 with two homers and 11 RBIs.
Even after Thursday's loss, Minnesota leads the AL Central by 2 1/2 games.
Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
