BALTIMORE (AP) — Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and second baseman Luis Arraez are out for Thursday night's game at Baltimore after testing positive for COVID-19.
A team spokesman said Baldelli, Arraez and right-hander Dylan Bundy tested positive Thursday. Bundy pitched Wednesday.
Bench coach Jayce Tingler will manage the Twins, who have won 11 of their last 13 games but are coming off a 9-4 loss to the Orioles on Wednesday night.
Tingler managed the San Diego Padres last year.
