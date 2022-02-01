LOS ANGELES (AP) — New England coach Bruce Arena expects Matt Turner’s transfer to Arsenal will soon be complete, a deal that will move the goalkeeper to England next summer.
"If it hasn’t been fully executed, it will be,” Arena said Tuesday as the Revolution trained ahead of their Major League Soccer opener at the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday.
Turner is with the U.S. national team in St. Paul, Minnesota, ahead of a World Cup qualifier against Honduras on Wednesday night.
Arena also said Polish striker Adam Buska had been involved in transfer talks.
“There’s been interest in an Adam and we were talking to a team right at the deadline,” Arena said. "There was a potential opportunity that fell through. I would imagine in the summer transfer window, there will be more activity coming Adam’s way.”
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.