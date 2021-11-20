TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Davis Brin threw two first-half touchdown passes as Tulsa rolled to a 27-0 lead and cruised to a 44-10 win over Temple on Saturday.
The Owls were forced to punt on their opening drive and Brin drove the Golden Hurricanes 83 yards in seven plays, capped by a 21-yard touchdown pass to JuanCarlos Santana. Zack Long kicked a field goal from 44-yards out following a Justin Long interception to make it 10-0.
Brin opened the second quarter with an 8-yard scoring pass to Josh Johnson to cap a 14-play, 73-yard drive and Long added a 47-yard field goal and Steven Anderson capped the first half with a 2-yard run for a touchdown.
Rory Bell kicked a 33-yard field goal to get Temple on the board and, after Brin scored on a 1-yard run to make it 34-3, Justin Lynch fired 23-yards to Amad Anderson for the Owls' lone touchdown.
Brin finished 18 of 30 for 297 yards for Tulsa (5-6, 4-3 American Athletic Conference). Half of his receptions went to Johnson, who finished with 159 yards.
Lynch was 22 of 37 for Temple (3-8, 1-6).
