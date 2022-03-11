FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kevin Cross had 18 points and nine rebounds as Tulane beat Temple 69-60 in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament on Friday.
DeVon Baker added 15 points and Jaylen Forbes had 12 points and nine rebounds for Tulane (14-14). Sion James had nine points, nine assists and five blocks
Hysier Miller scored a season-high 21 points for the Owls (17-12). Zach Hicks added 12 points, and Jahlil White had five points and 10 rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.