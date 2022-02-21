TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Cameron Tucker had 18 points and eight rebounds, Jalen Johnson had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Alabama A&M defeated Florida A&M 71-63 on Monday night.
Garrett Hicks added 14 points for Alabama A&M (9-16, 8-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Tucker also had seven turnovers with only one assist.
MJ Randolph had 20 points for the Rattlers (11-15, 9-6). Kamron Reaves added 18 points. DJ Jones had 13 points.
The Bulldogs evened the season series against the Rattlers. Florida A&M defeated Alabama A&M 65-60 on Jan. 29.
