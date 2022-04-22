BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-1, 6-4 to advance to the Barcelona Open quarterfinals, which will be played just hours later on Friday.
Tsitsipas converted six of eight break point chances to stay on course to claiming a second consecutive clay-court title after winning Monte Carlo last weekend.
After a short break, the fifth-ranked Greek is scheduled to face local favorite Carlos Alcaraz. The 18-year-old Alcaraz saw off fellow Spaniard Jaume Munar 6-3, 6-3.
Heavy rain this week in Spain forced several matches to be postponed. Tsitsipas waited a day to close out his win over Ilya Ivashka on Thursday. To make up for lost time, organizers slotted the third round and quarterfinals on Friday.
Second-seeded Casper Ruud eased past Emil Ruusuvuori 6-2, 6-2. He will face Pablo Carreno later after he outlasted Lorenzo Sonego 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.
Third-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-3 to also join the final eight.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.