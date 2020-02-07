Re: “Raging Trump denounces impeachment” [Feb. 7, A3]:
Why did television stations air the entire one-hour celebration of President Donald Trump’s acquittal? This was not news. It was a social affair that resembled a fraternity-house party or a high school end-of-year football team awards banquet, with none other than Trump self-appointing himself as recipient of all the awards.
Scattered among the mean and vicious remarks against the Democrats and several individuals culled for personal jibes, there was laughter and plenty of backslapping throughout the room of invited guests, most of whom were supposedly educated senators, congressional leaders and attorneys. Nothing is funny about calling people scum, sleazebags or losers, especially in the public arena of live television.
Trump can go ahead and be happy but celebrate privately with his friends and cohorts. He said it himself, “this is really not a news conference, it’s not a speech, it’s not anything … It’s a celebration.” Watching this celebration made me yearn for the dignity of the office of the president to return to the United States.
For future “celebrations” such as this one, I hope television stations will save a few comments for the evening news. It’s all we need to get the gist of the event.
Mary Powell, Sequim