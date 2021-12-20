BERLIN (AP) — A truck ran into a U.S. military convoy on a highway in Bavaria on Monday and several people were injured, German police said. They said that it was an accident.
The crash happened on the A3 highway near Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz. The U.S. military vehicles were on the side strip of the highway and police said an articulated truck ran into one of them from behind.
Further details weren't immediately available.
